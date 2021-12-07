Essex LLC Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 129.4% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 100.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

