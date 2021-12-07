Essex LLC Invests $435,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,012,816. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,009.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.54, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $992.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.57.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

