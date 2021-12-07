Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 11,962 Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of Annovis Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANVS opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

