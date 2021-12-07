EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

