Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Entain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Entain in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Entain has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

