EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

