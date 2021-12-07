EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

