Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Market Cap of $350.80 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.67 or 0.00022583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $350.80 million and $9.36 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.73 or 0.08418072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.99 or 1.00283793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

