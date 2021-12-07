Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

