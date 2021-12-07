Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.

EDR opened at 30.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 27.10 and its 200-day moving average is 26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

