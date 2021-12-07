Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after buying an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

