Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

