Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,454. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.22%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

