Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $173,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $146.48 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day moving average is $241.39. The company has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

