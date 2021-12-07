Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

