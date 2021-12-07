Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

