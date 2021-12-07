Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,190 Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTEC opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

