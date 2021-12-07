Ellipsis One Day Volume Tops $19.90 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $173.72 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00209696 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 562,187,842 coins and its circulating supply is 497,478,478 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

