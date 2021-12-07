Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 57,493 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.