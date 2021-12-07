Elitium Hits 1-Day Volume of $343,198.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00006332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $90.40 million and approximately $343,198.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00209484 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.