eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 1,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 727,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.