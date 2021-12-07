eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,244. The firm has a market cap of $334.60 million, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

EGAN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

