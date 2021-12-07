Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 993 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

