Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

