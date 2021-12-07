Efficient Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

