Efficient Advisors LLC Has $47.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

