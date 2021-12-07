Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.37

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 2348542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

