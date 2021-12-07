ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 48.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.84.

ECN traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.73. 822,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 183.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.07. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.78 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

