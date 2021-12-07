Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after buying an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after buying an additional 292,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. 38,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.