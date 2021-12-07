Echo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,351. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.