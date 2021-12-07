easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 771.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 771.29 ($10.23).

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.35) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($10.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.40) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($667,948.55). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,605.32). Insiders acquired 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last three months.

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 560.60 ($7.43) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.52). The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,484.71.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

