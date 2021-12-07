easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 771.29 ($10.23).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.95) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.34) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get easyJet alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($667,948.55). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,605.32). Insiders have bought a total of 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last 90 days.

easyJet stock opened at GBX 560.60 ($7.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 612.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,484.71.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.