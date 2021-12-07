Dynamite Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $72,512.91 and approximately $133,212.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00321735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011075 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $736.07 or 0.01461537 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,849 coins and its circulating supply is 396,243 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

