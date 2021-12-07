Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $109.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 70.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 62.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 648.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.