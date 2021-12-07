Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.96 Million

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post sales of $168.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.33 million to $172.59 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $649.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $653.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $705.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of DCO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,350. The company has a market cap of $552.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.