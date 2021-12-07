DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $808,177.11 and approximately $38,166.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00332071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011406 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $736.16 or 0.01444618 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

