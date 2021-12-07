Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 135,008 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,008 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

