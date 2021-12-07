Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 10,565 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.