Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $418,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

EMR stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

