Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

