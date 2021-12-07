Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFIN opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.