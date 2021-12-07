Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

