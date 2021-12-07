Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.480-$5.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25 billion-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.26 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.790 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,127. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

