Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $138.36. 6,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

