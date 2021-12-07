Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

DLB stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,045. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

