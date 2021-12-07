Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $121.89. 108,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

