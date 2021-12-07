Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

