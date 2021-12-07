Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,734. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

