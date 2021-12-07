DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.98 and its 200 day moving average is $268.36. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

