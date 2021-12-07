DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

